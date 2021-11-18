Skip to Content
Amber Alert Update: Missing Tennessee child found safe in California

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) recently sent out an Amber Alert regarding a missing Tennessee child.

Three-year-old Noah Clare was suspected to be in a car traveling through Arizona on Tuesday and has been discovered in California.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Noah's father, Jacob Clare, had failed to return Noah at the conclusion of a scheduled visitation.

Police charged the father with custodial interference and aggravated kidnapping.

Noah was recovered just outside of San Clemente.

