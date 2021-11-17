City of El Centro appoints new Human Resources Director

El Centro receives new HR Director with years of experience

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 16, a Council meeting with the City of El Centro has approved the appointment of Dulce Bedolla as the new Human Resources Director.

“Mrs. Bedolla is a talented individual that brings experience from the private and public sector to the management level at the City. The City Council is pleased that we have a successful succession plan in place to promote from within,” expressed Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker.

Dulce is an El Centro resident who was born in Salinas and graduated from Southwest High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and has worked in El Centro as a Human Resources Analyst for several years.

“I am proud and humbled to have been selected as the Human Resources Director for the City of El Centro. I will serve the City staff and City Council with the professionalism and respect they deserve and I am ready to take on this new challenge,” stated Bedolla.