Arizona Senators and Reps celebrate infrastructure bill signing

US officials applaud act for funds that will go into repairs and building

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 15, multiple Senators gathered at the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

The act, which Senator Kelly (D-Ariz) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) helped pass, will offer billions in funding to repair and build major structures across the nation.

“Today’s signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill signifies a huge opportunity for Arizona. This legislation is a big boost for Arizona’s transit and roads, and will modernize our ports of entry, improve our aging water infrastructure, and bring much-needed internet connectivity to our rural and tribal communities. Most importantly, this bill is going to bring high-paying jobs to our state and ensure that it remains the best place to live, work and grow," stated Senator Kelly.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was made and drafted by several Senators, including Kelly, who want to focus on projects to rebuild and create much-needed structures such as transit systems, airports and bridges.

“Our legislation represents the substantive policy changes that some have said are no longer possible in today’s Senate. How many times have we heard that bipartisanship isn’t possible anymore – or that important policy can only happen on a party line? Our legislation proves the opposite – and the Senators who negotiated this legislation show how to get things done… I sincerely thank my partner in co-leading this effort, Senator Rob Portman – whose knowledge of the federal budget is matched only by his steadfast commitment to delivering on this priority. This is what it looks like when elected leaders set aside differences, shut out the noise, and focus on delivering results on the issues that matter most to everyday Americans,” said Sinema, co-author and negotiator of the bipartisan of the act.

Representive Raul M. Grijalva (D-Ariz) took to Twitter and stated the bill will "create good-paying jobs," as it also won't come from taxpayers.

Two other representatives, Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz) and Greg Stanton (D-Ariz), also made appearances at the White House, with Rep. Stanton tweeting out how he's going to work with the community.