What you need to know: Kid’s COVID-19 vaccines coming to Yuma County

State to start distributing shots next week - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local pharmacies and doctor’s offices in Arizona are anticipating the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Wednesday they would begin ramping up distribution to doctors across the state starting next week. This includes the Yuma County Public Health Department.

After more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths, and disrupted education, it's a major breakthrough.

“As we’ve seen adults get vaccinated the shift we’ve kinda seen now is more of the children hospitals have started to fill up especially in light of the delta variant.”

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) pediatric doctor Alexander Podolsky says we’re inching closer to herd immunity.

What about kids who may have already contracted the virus?

“The truth is we don't we still don't know how long natural immunity lasts. And within that being said, you know, the CDC has again continued to recommend to people even if they've had the you know, contracted actual diagnosed COVID-19 that they still receive the vaccine afterward,” Dr. Podolsky explained.

ADHS says Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy will have supplies by this weekend.

Sunset health plans to hold a drive-thru vaccination event on Saturday, November 13th for the first dose.

The ADHS Vaccine Finder at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine now allows parents to filter by pediatric vaccine providers, including retail pharmacies.