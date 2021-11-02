Borders to open for non-essential travel in less than a week

CBP provides details on easing restrictions along both borders - News 11's Cody Lee reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more about the U.S. borders reopening to fully vaccinated non-citizens starting Monday, November 8th. This comes after the borders closed for over a year and a half to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the easing of restrictions.

Non-citizens will be able to cross only if they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with the appropriate documents needed to enter the country.

For the past year and a half, the borders have been closed when the U.S. government halted foreign nationals from visiting the United States.

“More than waiting, they’re dying for the border to be open,” said Genaro Soto-Cordova, a Yuma resident. He was born and raised in Mexico and has many friends and family there… says it’s been too long.

“Since everyone on the other side is vaccinated and the U.S was concerned about that. Well everyone is fully vaccinated so why not let them come across,” Soto-Cordova added.

CBP says all FDA-approved vaccines, as well as vaccines that have emergency use access from the world health organization… will be accepted for entry into the united states.

“Business people in San Luis, Arizona who are barely making it to pay their employees. We need the money that comes from the other side,” Soto-Cordova said.

But Soto-Cordova believes it’s more than just the economy that suffered during the closure.

“at first it was just the economic impact on this side of the border and both sides but now it is more than economical it’s psychological. Kids that haven't seen their parents or their mothers or grandmothers or grandparents or uncles, they're desperate to do it.”

With the increased traffic going back and forth CBP says be prepared for pre-pandemic border wait times.

“We do expect that there will be increased wait times as these new travel restrictions are eased. There is a constant balance at our ports of entry between enforcement and the numerous laws we enforce and the facilitation of legitimate trade and travel. We are using our staff appropriately to address that balance," explained Matthew Davies a CBP executive director.

Those under the age of 18 are allowed to cross into the united states if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

For U.S. citizens, CBP says you are still able to leave and come back into the country whether you’re vaccinated or not.

Unlike air passengers, travelers arriving at land borders and ferry crossings will not be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result.