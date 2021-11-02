Skip to Content
Study shows lack of sleep can limit walking abilities

(KYMA, KECY) - Not sleeping enough might make you irritable, tired and anxious, but a new study finds it can also affect how you walk.

Researchers studied the waking and sleeping patterns of college students at a university in Brazil.

After some of the students pulled an all-nighter, they were asked to walk to a beat on a treadmill.

The sleep-deprived students had difficulty keeping rhythm and sometimes missed beeps.

Researchers say walking, while once believed to be a fully automated process, is actually influenced by the brain.

And, a lack of sleep can impact your ability to walk purposefully, avoid obstacles, and keep balance.

