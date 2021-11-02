Concern over border reopening and COVID-19 surge

Board of Supervisors concerned about COVID-19 increase with reopened border - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The US-Mexico border is set to reopen on November 6, which means more people will come in and out of the Valley. Health experts believe the recently lifted indoor mask mandate could be a recipe for disaster.

On November 1, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) lifted its indoor mask requirement for those who are fully vaccinated.

District one supervisor Jesus Escobar raised his concerns at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning. He told attendees that he supported the public health department's efforts to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

"From an economic development this is going to be great for our economy, the problem is we are going to have an influx of people and our numbers are going to go up, and that is something we can't argue about," he said.

Escobar says he was not in agreement to expedite the removal of the mandatory mask requirement. With the border reopening, Escobar says he has a bad feeling about COVID-19.

To make matters more intense, the holidays are on the way.

With Thanksgiving being the first holiday that will bring gatherings, health experts are starting to give guidance to help avoid a big surge in COVID cases.

