U.S. Senate candidate Mick McGuire visits Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Arizona National Guard head was in Yuma Tuesday. Major General Mick McGuire is running for the United States Senate.

We caught up with him at a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s a major issue he’s looking to improve with his previous experience representing Arizona's army and division of emergency management.

“The temporary measures that has to be done like right now is providing the federal resources back to the guard. I have a lot of people ask me as the commanding general, the guard, we deployed forces down here four different times under Bush, Obama, and Trump," Maj. Gen. McGuire explained.

"Biden spent $0 since he was elected, so all the people in Arizona that say they're not for open borders, and the federal government's actions speak louder than their words," he added.

McGuire was appointed by former governor Jan Brewer in 2013 and served until the beginning of this year.

McGuire is going up against several other Republican candidates who are all looking to take senator mark kelly’s seat in November.

