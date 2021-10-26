Calexico East Port of Entry only open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning November 8

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning of heavier traffic at the ports of entry.

The Calexico East port will only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting November 8.

CBP agents are advising drivers to prepare for a backup at Calexico West.

The hour limitation is an effort to reduce the amount of COVID-19 transmission and limit non-essential travel.

There is no end date to these updated hours.

The Calexico West Port of Entry will remain open 24 hours.