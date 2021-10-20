Armed robbery off Fortuna and Frontage Roads

Law enforcement says business have been blocked off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reports an armed robbery took place early Wednesday morning at the Chevron in the 10700 block of S. Fortuna Road.

Deputies say they responded to gas station at about 4:30 a.m.

The YCSO confirms it has blocked off the business, as well as investigators are currently on scene.

Deputies ask that locals please avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office says it will be release additional details at a later time.