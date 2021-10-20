Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 7:23 AM
Published 7:16 AM

Armed robbery off Fortuna and Frontage Roads

Law enforcement says business have been blocked off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reports an armed robbery took place early Wednesday morning at the Chevron in the 10700 block of S. Fortuna Road.

Deputies say they responded to gas station at about 4:30 a.m.

The YCSO confirms it has blocked off the business, as well as investigators are currently on scene.

Deputies ask that locals please avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office says it will be release additional details at a later time.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content