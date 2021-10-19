Skip to Content
FDA could allow people to mix and match booster shots

Administration is apparently preparing to "okay" varying booster shots

WHITE OAK, Md. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to "okay" getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The Times reports, the FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn't matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got.

Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

