Arizona universities to require COVID-19 shots for employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The State of Arizona's public universities announced coronavirus vaccination requirements for all employees Friday morning.

Arizona Board of Regents officials representing all three universities made the announcement confirming they'll comply with federal mandates for government contractors.

The Arizona State University released the following statement

ASU receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding through grants and contracts every year. Continued receipt of these funds is essential to ASU’s mission as a comprehensive public research university as well as to the Arizona economy. Under the recent executive order issued by President Biden requiring all employees of federal contractors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, ASU is required to ensure that every university employee by December 8 either shows proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19 or requested an accommodation on medical or religious grounds.

The Northern Arizona University released the following statement

To continue critical research, employment, and educational efforts provided under federal contracts with NAU, we must comply with requirements from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force. To this end, all Northern Arizona University employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 8, 2021. This includes undergraduate and graduate student employees. We respect individual opinions regarding the vaccine and will permit religious and disability or medical accommodations as allowed by federal law.

The University of Arizona's President released the following statement

The University has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment, and educational efforts, and already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement. Dr. Robert Robbins

ASU, NAU and UArizona employees have until Wednesday, December 8, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, unless they receive exemptions.