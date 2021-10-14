Skip to Content
Local farmworkers roll up their sleeves ahead of winter vegetable season

From COVID-19 to the flu, even Heppatitus - News 11's April Hettinger reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local farmworkers and commuters from across the U.S.-Mexico border added an extra level of caution to their routine Thursday morning.

National organizations came from across the country to help with the vaccination process in a partnership with Campesinos sin Fronteras.

"The majority of the people here are farmworkers. Some of them do live here in San Luis. Some of them are coming from south of the border. They might commute on a daily basis," says Executive Director of Alianza Nacional de campesinas Mily Trevino-Sauceda.

Way before the sun came out, these agricultural, essential workers took part in a critical fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a few other health hazards.

"They are considered to be very essential workers. Without them, we don't have food on our tables," shares National Supervisor of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas Anna Obregon.

Yuma County is at the peak of planting season where growers need all hands on deck from sunrise to sunset, leading farmworkers to gather on Main street in San Luis from 2:30-6 a.m. Thursday morning. 

April Hettinger

Caleb J. Fernández

