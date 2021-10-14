Gov. Doug Ducey announces additional $5M for small business

“Back To Work” program funding supports rehiring, retention

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announces Thursday an additional $5 million specifically for small businesses which have suffered as a result of the pandemic and extreme weather conditions.

On Friday, August 20, Gov. Ducey launched the Back to Work Small Business Rehiring and Retention Program also investing $5 million. This brings the total aid for small businesses to $10 million.

According to the governor, the first round of funding has been identified and distribution of funds is underway.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s economy, and we’re dedicated to helping them fully recover,” says Gov. Ducey. “I’m optimistic today’s additional investment will help small businesses around the state bounce back from the countless challenges of this past year and build for the future. I thank the small business community for their resilience and their continued efforts to help Arizona emerge out of the pandemic stronger than ever.”

In order to qualify for the funding, a business must be:

owned and operated in the state of Arizona;

incorporated before January 1, 2020;

renting or leasing a physical location in Arizona;

and have between five and 25 total employees that work at the physical location.

Eligible businesses in areas impacted by wildfires or floods may have up to 50 employees.

The program's first round of recipients includes the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ACBVI).

“Our team is thrilled to receive funding that will help us continue to support and empower Arizonans experiencing vision loss,” said Steve Tepper, executive director of the ACBVI and member of the Governor's Council on Blindness and Visual Impairment. “Visually impaired individuals and their loved ones deserve to have access to effective resources and programs — and our incredible staff makes sure they get the help they need. My thanks goes to Governor Ducey for supporting the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired and our efforts to help those with vision loss achieve their full potential.”

The ACBVI plans to use their allocated funds for employee hiring/signing bonuses, relocation bonuses for employees that are moving to take an open position and employee retention bonuses.