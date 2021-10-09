Imperial County Public Health Department speaks out after California K-12 vaccine announcement

Top Stories

California to add COVID vaccine to schools once fully FDA approved - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is speaking out after California said it will require vaccination for K-12 students attending school in person.

The Public health department says guidance that comes from the state is not local guidance and has to be followed state-wide.



However, Janette Angulo the Public Health Director says there is some confusion about the recent vaccine mandate for students.

“What happened is that a formal application was recently submitted by Pfizer companies to the US food and drug administration seeking emergency use authorization for the use of the vaccine for children ages 5-11," she said.

Although the vaccine has not been authorized for those younger than 12, the public health department anticipates it will happen soon.

California will be even adding the COVID vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for students attending schools.

“At schools, students will be required to be vaccinated starting the term following FDA full approval of the vaccine… it is anticipated that this will take effect as soon as January 1,” she said.

Angulo says schools would be the ones responsible for following such a requirement since it is issued by the state.

Angulo says there has been a small decrease in cases across the valley. The public health department reports 413 active cases of covid as of Thursday.