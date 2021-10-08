Pfizer seeks FDA approval for vaccine for kids 5-11

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Pfizer is officially asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve its Covid vaccine for emergency use in five to 11-year-olds.

According to the company's trial data, a dose one-third of the size used in adults and children 12 and over produced strong immune responses in children when using the same two-dose regimen as in adults.

Pfizer submitted that data to the FDA last month, but didn't say until Thursday it is asking for emergency use authorization.

The FDA's Advisory Committee that discusses vaccines had already planned a meeting for October 26th in anticipation of the request.

Pfizer's Covid shot is currently the only one that is fully approved for adults 16 and older in the U.S.

It also makes the only vaccine that has been granted emergency usage for 11 to 15-year-olds.