Yuma Narcotics Task Force finds hot spot off S. Avenue A
Deputies ask drivers to please avoid the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office reports their Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning.
⚠️The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force is serving a search warrant in the 1900 block of South Avenue A.— Yuma Sheriff's Office - AZ (@YumaSheriff) October 7, 2021
Avenue A from 13th street to 20th street are blocked off. Please avoid the area, and seek alternative route. pic.twitter.com/mqq3BeGspG
Deputies clarify that Ave. A from 13ᵗʰ St. to 20ᵗʰ St. are blocked off.
They ask that locals please avoid the area and use alternative routes when traveling.
