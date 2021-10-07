Skip to Content
Yuma Narcotics Task Force finds hot spot off S. Avenue A

Deputies ask drivers to please avoid the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office reports their Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning.

Deputies clarify that Ave. A from 13ᵗʰ St. to 20ᵗʰ St. are blocked off.

They ask that locals please avoid the area and use alternative routes when traveling.

Caleb J. Fernández

