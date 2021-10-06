El Centro mother devastated after business burglarized

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A mother trying to survive the economic hardships of the pandemic to keep a roof over her kids heads, says she is now devastated after her business in El Centro was burglarized.

Bella Rosa is the owner of 'Body by Bella' in El Centro. She showed us what was left of her beauty contour salon.

Rosa says she lost over $10,000 dollars of equipment that she used for her clients after the burglary Monday morning.

“I need to figure it out, hopefully with this equipment that is being donated we can continue to work, I have clients that I had to suspend for the moment, I am not going to stop my business this is not going to be the end of it,” she said.

She explains her situation is tough as is.

“Obviously being a single mom I have a lot of struggles but I need the freedom of schedule, I also have an autistic brother, God for bid if my parents are not around anymore I will then have custody over him,” she said.

Her dreams of growing her business shattered, along with her security cameras.

“There is no access to playback, no access to anything, it just looks cleaned out,” she said.

