1 of 4 Texas high school shooting victims critical, suspect Timothy Simpkins in custody

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) -- The “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation Wednesday morning and the suspected teenage gunman is in custody.

Police searched for hours to find 18-year-old suspect Timothy George Simpkins. During an afternoon press conference, police said he was at an Arlington police station, where detectives were speaking with him. The teen will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

18-year old Timothy George Simpkins is suspected of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said Simpkins “turned himself in with an attorney”. A .45-caliber gun was recovered along England Parkway in Grand Prairie, about 2 miles from the high school. Officials say it is being sent in for ballistics testing.

Simpkins, a student a the school, is said to be the person who opened fire in a classroom after getting into a fight with another student. Officials say they have seen video of the fight, but not the shooting. “This is not a random act of violence,” Assistant Chief Kolbye said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington around 9:15 a.m. The school is in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Kolbye confirmed that there are 4 victims from the incident. Three people were transported to a local hospital. One injured person refused treatment at the scene.

As of 1:00 p.m. all of those hospitalized victims were being treated at Medical City Arlington. Reporting from the scene, CBS 11 News reporter Steve Pickett learned that a 15-year-old victim is in critical condition, a 25-year-old male employee at school is in good condition, and a slightly injured female teen is being treated and will soon be released.

Officials with the Arlington ISD said while there are no metal detectors at Timberview, there are law enforcement officers on every campus in the district.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and students and staff were locked in their classrooms/offices. The Mansfield ISD immediately began the reunification process of families. Students were ‘safely’ escorted to buses.

From Chopper 11 heavy police activity and dozens of people could be seen outside the school.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department confirmed that the ATF Dallas Field Division, Mansfield PD, Grand Prairie PD, and Mansfield ISD police performed a ‘methodical search’ of the campus.

During the afternoon press conference Assistant Chief Kolbye also confirmed that all of the students at Timberview had been evacuated. There were some 1,700 youngsters being united with their families. Victim services has been called in to help the students.

Mansfield ISD has set up a reunification location where adults can pick up students. Parents are being told to go to the Center for Performing Arts, located at 1110 West Debbie Lane in Mansfield. Police say students will eventually be bused to the location after the school is completely secured and officers will be on the scene.

As a precaution, police say they have increased security at all schools in the Arlington ISD. The following schools were on lockout as a result of the shooting, but officials said that precaution would soon be lifted and parents would be allowed to pick up their children.

Arlington Collegiate High School at Tarrant County College Ashworth Elementary Barnett Elementary Beckham Elementary Bebensee Elementary Bowie High School Bryant Elementary Hale Elementary Ousley Junior High Pearcy STEM Academy