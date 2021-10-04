Skip to Content
Published 6:42 AM

Large increase in suicide rates among U.S. military

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to data from the Department of Defense, suicide rates amongst active duty service members has gone up to more than 40% in five years.

The data which was released Thursday says in 2020, there was a 9.1% increase in the rate for active duty service members.

Among reserve members, it went up by 19.2% last year.

But it has gone down since 2018.

And though the rate for national guard members went up to almost 32%, it has also decreased in the past two years.

In 2020 alone, 580 members of the military died by suicide.

April Hettinger

