Fire Prevention Week ceremony

Yuma Firefighters' recognized for their heroic work

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week marks fire prevention week all over the country, and the Yuma Fire Department held a ceremony today to honor all firefighters for their heroic work.

Each year the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) releases statistics on fires across the states.

"Departments in the United States responded to 339,500 home fires. Yuma’s first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires, fire deaths, and injuries through prevention and protection education," announces Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

The ceremony also included awards in recognition of outstanding work over the last year.

Wildfires are also a threat, so clearing brush, and having a plan are also advised.