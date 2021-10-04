Months-long lane restrictions planned for U.S. 95

Top Stories

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time to travel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) cautions drivers to plan ahead for alternating lane restrictions when traveling on U.S. 95, starting early Monday.

ADOT officials say these restrictions are planned to continue all the way through Thursday, December 9. Maintenance work is scheduled between mileposts 70 and 104.51 (Kuehn Street), with crews building up the roadway's shoulder.

According to ADOT, at least one travel lane must be closed in order to protect the safety of the workers adjacent to the highway.

Drivers should plan for the following restrictions:

U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Restrictions will be lifted on Columbus Day (Monday, October 11), Veterans’ Day (Thursday, November 11), and from Monday, November 22, through Friday, November 26, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Motorists should anticipate a 3-mile lane closure daily as workers move through the 34-mile work zone.

Motorists should obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices. Please use extra caution around construction personnel and equipment.