Yuma Fire Department’s Mike Erfert says something as simple as a fire drill can save a life

October 3rd - 9th is National Fire Prevention Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department's Public Information Officer Mike Erfert credits the annual Fire Prevention Week to the decrease in deaths in the United States.

According to Erfert during the turn of the 20th-Century, it wasn't uncommon to have tens of thousands in fire-related deaths. Compare that to the present-day where the U.S. sees between 3,000 and 4.000 deaths a year.

It's because of those numbers that National Fire Prevention Week exists. An idea that spawned after the fires in Wisconsin and Illinois in 1871 which resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people.

Erfert says that something a tedious as a fire drill could mean the difference between life and death. According to Erfert, families should have an escape plan put in place, even posted if possible outlining what they should do in the event of a fire.

Another simple action that saves countless lives is replacing the batteries in the home's smoke alarms. Erfert says that the majority of house fires start in the kitchen and the primary source is most likely the stove.

According to the Yuma Fire Department between September 19th and the 25th, they responded to two stove fires and a house fire which investigators identified the source as unattended food left on the stove.

During Fire Prevention Week, fire service agencies across the country will hold presentations and exercises promoting fire safety.