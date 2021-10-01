Imperial Police Department reports crime uptick

Top Stories

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Crime has been going up in the city of Imperial according to the Imperial Police Department (IPD), and bail changes are making matters worse.

Captain Max Sheffield with the IPD says that this nationwide issue is starting to hit close to home.

"We have seen an uptick in crime here in the city of Imperial. I can't really answer for the surrounding areas, but definitely, for us, we have seen an uptick," he said.

Some crooks are running away free due to California's new bail system.

"So with bail being at $0 for every crime out there, it really tampers with us and our job in keeping criminals off the street," he said.

Captain Sheffield says they can arrest for crimes, but non-violent criminals cannot be booked into the Imperial County Jail.

