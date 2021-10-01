BREAKING NEWS: California pushes 1st U.S. vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The State of California announces Friday the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.
Governor Gavin Newsom shares that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.
BREAKING: CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021
This will go into effect following full FDA approval.
Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work.
This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy.
The U.S. government has given final, vaccine approval to anyone 16 and older.
Gov. Newsom clairifes that the state will mandate vaccines for students in 7th through 12th grades once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older.
Live on @CNN talking about CA’s nation-leading vaccine announcement. Tune in now. pic.twitter.com/F9BhnmKp1n— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021
And when the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 years and older, California will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades.
California will require our students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to come to school. Just like existing vaccine requirements for the measles or mumps, this is about keeping our students and teachers safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/C5urMs1E1n— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 1, 2021
