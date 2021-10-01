BREAKING NEWS: California pushes 1st U.S. vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

Top Stories

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The State of California announces Friday the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

Governor Gavin Newsom shares that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

BREAKING: CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.



This will go into effect following full FDA approval.



Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work.



This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021

The U.S. government has given final, vaccine approval to anyone 16 and older.

Gov. Newsom clairifes that the state will mandate vaccines for students in 7th through 12th grades once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older.

Live on @CNN talking about CA’s nation-leading vaccine announcement. Tune in now. pic.twitter.com/F9BhnmKp1n — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021

And when the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 years and older, California will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades.