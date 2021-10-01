Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: California pushes 1st U.S. vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The State of California announces Friday the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

Governor Gavin Newsom shares that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

The U.S. government has given final, vaccine approval to anyone 16 and older.

Gov. Newsom clairifes that the state will mandate vaccines for students in 7th through 12th grades once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older.

And when the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 years and older, California will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades.

Caleb J. Fernández

The Associated Press

