(KYMA, KECY) - People across the U.S. could see the pace of their mail delivery slow down as early as Friday.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

USPS also confirmed that beginning October 3 and ending on December 26, there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season.