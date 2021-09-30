Imperial Valley College celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Top Stories

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Food, mariachi, and even live Lucha Libre, all to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Imperial Valley College.

Mariachi and tacos are all part of the tradition to recognize several Latin American countries celebrate their independence.

Henry Covarrubias is the Interim Vice President of Student Services. He says that the college is thrilled to serve many Hispanic students and staff.

“Imperial Valley College is proud to be designated as one of the 569 institutions nationally as a Hispanic serving institution,” he said.

IVC student government sponsored the event, and many of them celebrated as well.

“Honestly it’s been a couple of rough years, one with the pandemic and injustice, being able to show our pride and that we have a culture really means a lot to me,” Daniella Hernandez the Vice President of Associated Student Government said.

Hernandez says that she is thrilled to see inclusion and diversity on her campus.

“Being able to finally take our culture somewhere elsewhere it is more diverse I am really proud of that and hearing the good feedback from our community shows that we are actually doing something good for our community,” she said.

And the best part of the celebration comes with signature dishes.

“I am so excited that we were able to get food, the tacos, and paletas and being able to see everyone enjoy it," Hernandez said.

Hispanic Heritage month celebrations started back in 1968. For News 11's Wiley Jawhary, this event was also special for him, as he too comes from an ethnic background.