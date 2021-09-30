BREAKING NEWS: Former Yuma teacher enters into 3½ year guilty plea

Victim's family openly opposes plea aggreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma Union High School teacher has admitted to sex crimes and entered into a guilty plea agreement.

David Robert Hannah, the former English teacher, will now spend 3 ½ years behind bars for attempted sexual conduct with a minor and luring a minor.

The female victim's father stood before a judge asking the court not to accept the plea agreement.

He says his daughter is still suffering after informing him of the crime. The victim's father also stated sex crimes like this should not be taken lightly "just because he didn't penetrate my daughter."

The judge said because it was a non-repetitive offense, they will accept the plea. Hannah will be given credit for the 181 days served. He will need to register as a sex offender for life, and must have 10 years of supervised probation following his sentence.

David Hannah quoted Shakespeare in the courtroom while also saying there was no excuse for his senseless actions and will live with the shame for the rest of his life.

The former teacher was an educator for 11 years which gave him a position of public trust and he feels guilty for betraying that trust.

Hannah was arrested on June 4, 2020, after a thorough investigation was done by the Yuma Police Department. The school district terminated his position shortly after.