Sen. Mark Kelly pushes for Infrastructure Bill despite democratic uncertainty

Top Stories

News 11's April Hettinger sits down with the Senator to address the pros of the bill

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The party feud continues in the White House, but Sen. Mark Kelly is still pushing for the bill to pass because of the benefits it will have on Arizona.

He spoke to us about this exclusively on News 11's Sunrise.

President Joe Biden met Tuesday with Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who mostly fall in the center of the aisle, saying the bill is too large and must be cut back in order to pass.

A supporter of the bill, Sen. Mark Kelly, says the improvements will drastically help our local economy through the San Luis Port Modernization Project.

"If we can move more cargo and more people through these ports of entry, it is a big driver for our economy," Sen. Kelly explained. "It also helps create jobs in Yuma County as well as across the state. It's great for agriculture."

If the bill passes, $5 million will go to road repairs in Arizona alone.

There is also money set aside to continue the U.S. 95 Widening Project.

The road is typically filled with heavy traffic and agriculture vehicles that require lots of road space.

The slow-moving vehicles need to have access to, you know, the side of the road, so it needs to be widened. We also have just a lot of traffic on that, and over the years, the number of vehicles on 95 has increased to the point where it's not sustainable anymore." Sen. Kelly stated.

Sen. Kelly also says rural areas like Yuma County need better broadband for better business and education.

The bill needs 50 votes to pass in a 50-50 divided senate. The bill is expected to be voted on tomorrow.