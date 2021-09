NWS says warning is in effect over next four hours

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning Friday at 8:20 a.m., which is currently in effect until 12:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, this may be a dangerous and life-threatening situation for locals.

The NWS advises you to not travel unless you're trying to get out of an area prone to flooding, or if you are under an evacuation order.