Arizona Senate/Cyber Ninja audit report secures Arizona's 11 votes to Biden

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to a draft report, the partisan review of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 election is allegedly almost identical to the previously reported numbers.

The state Senate Republicans and Cyber Ninjas are set to detail their findings in a public presentation Friday.

Audit spokesman Randy Pullen confirmed its validity to KJZZ Phoenix after a draft report emerged Thursday night, saying, "It's not the final report, but it's close."

Per the hand recount, results show President Joe Biden apparently received 99 more votes than Maricopa County had initially reported; while former President Donald Trump allegedly received 261 fewer votes than the county reported at first.

"You don't have to dig deep into the draft copy of the Arizona Senate/Cyber Ninja audit report to confirm what I already knew -- the candidates certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General -- did, in fact, win," board chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, shared in a statement.

Maricopa County's Republican-led board of supervisors commented on the Thursday-night draft release, believing it confirms how legitimate the results were all along.

"This means the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters," he declared. "That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise."

And so it seems, no matter the outcome of Cyber Ninjas' examination, the reality that Biden is president and won Arizona's 11 electoral votes will not change.