Calexico teachers union and district still at odds over pay

Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) presents new counter offer - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The ball is now in the hands of the Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) Union, as CUSD presnted its latest counter offer in their last meeting on September 22.

The district presneted a 15% total salary increase. According to CUSD Board of Trustees President Ciro Calderon, the increase consists of a 5% increase for each year from 2018 through 2021.

"They have not responded yet, I don't think they are ready to respond," he said.

Calderon says that there is another meeting on October 6 where he anticipates the teachers union to come back with a counter offer.

Meanwhile, the school year in Calexico is under way, and some teachers have followed through with their promise to not deliver extracurricular activities.

"That is their right as a union to do that, but it is effecting students and unfortunately that is the route they wanted to go, but it is their right," he said.

