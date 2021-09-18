Skip to Content
Armed robber with ski mask leads to a foot pursuit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department arrested a robber wearing a red ski mask and armed with a knife.

The suspect displayed the knife, took an undisclosed amount of money and other goods before leaving the scene near S. 4th Avenue and W. 17th Street.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Saturday, YPD was informed about the suspect who was wearing a red ski mask, black clothing and a pink backpack.

Police located the suspect and made the arrest after a short foot pursuit.

If you have any information on this case, please contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

KYMA.con will continue to follow this story.

