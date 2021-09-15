Arizona becomes first state to sue against federal vaccine mandate

Top Stories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmrvaKi9Rzk

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich announces the State is suing President Joe Biden and his administration over the recently announced coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich Tuesday. "There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn’t begin at our southern border."

On Thursday, President Biden told the nation companies with over 100 employees must get all of their employees vaccinated, or submit workers to weekly testing.

He said all federal employees and contractors would also be subject to these new mandates.

Brnovich says mandating vaccinations/weekly testing is an unconstitutional power grab by the federal government.

"Under our Constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally. And even [King] George III wouldn’t have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone," continued Brnovich.

He argues Biden’s vaccine mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause by favoring migrants that have crossed into the country illegally over legal U.S. citizens; claiming the Biden Administration allows migrants to decline the vaccine, protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens.