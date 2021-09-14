Man found dead in Marana wash identified; cause of death unclear

Police say found by person walking dog

MARANA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marana Police Department (MPD) has officially identified a 35-year-old whom they found dead in the Marana wash as James Andrew Jennings.

Officers say they found Jennings Monday, September 6, in the 4100 block of Aerie after a person reported the body to dispatch while out walking their dog.

At first, police could not identify the man due to the condition of the remains. Being Caucasian with dark brown hair, medium build and of average height, the only thing that stood out to investigators was a "distinct tattoo."

Marana Police used this tattoo as a means of tracking down his identification.

At this time, officers report the facts and circumstances surrounding this case are suspicious, and that the cause of death is unknown.

If anyone has any information, please contact the MPD at (520) 382-2000.