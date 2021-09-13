How a death penalty trial comes forth in Arizona

Top Stories

We take a closer look into how exactly a death-penalty-based trial functions, News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The death penalty is on the table for the suspect accused of killing his girlfriend and her son nearly three weeks ago.

According to a defense lawyer with Arizona Capital Representation Project, the state's death penalty laws are broad and give prosecutors unlimited discretion to impose the sentence.

If the case ends up going to trial, there are three phases. The first phase is the typical guilt and innocence trial. Following a guilty verdict, the State of Arizona has to prove if there are aggravating factors that qualify for sentencing someone to death.

Natman Schaye, a senior capital trial lawyer for the firm, explains what happens in the third phase.

“The penalty phase. Which is different from other trials instead of deciding facts that people argue about each juror is asked to make a personal moral judgment as to whether the defendant should live or die,” he said.

