BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police arrest man armed with bayonet, machete

Officer says truck decorated with swastika, white supremacist, satanic symbols

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) confirms they arrested a man early Monday morning near the Democratic National Committee headquarters whom had a bayonet and machete in his truck, both of which are illegal within the Capitol.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said Chief Tom Manger. "We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police

Police say it began around midnight when a Special Operation Division Officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, decorated with swastika, white supremacist and satanic symbols.

After noticing the truck did not have a license plate, but instead a picture of an American flag where the identification should be, the officers pulled him over along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW.

That's when police noticed a bayonet and machete, among other knives. They arrested 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California for Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police

Craighead himself claimed to be "on patrol," speaking of white supremacist ideology and other topics relating to white supremacy.

“This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day,” said Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell. “We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance.”

The USCP Investigations Division is currently investigating to see whether Craighead planned to attend any upcoming demonstrations, or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area.