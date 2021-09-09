Yuma County discusses plans on new downtown administration complex

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For months, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors have been discussing plans to build a brand new four-story building across the street from the current administration building. The county will move most of its staff into this new facility that will will sit on land already occupied by the county.

The 197 S. Main St. property currently houses the elections, assessor’s, recorder, and treasurer’s offices. Earlier this summer, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved to take over the property at 185 S. Main St. which is attached to the 197 property.

Once all remaining county employees vacate the property, the county plans to completely demolish the two story office space and basement.

