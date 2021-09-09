Woman rescued in Jacumba wilderness

Top Stories

Rescue operations continue to take place along the US-Mexico border - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector agents say the Jacumba and Octillo areas are some of the most dangerous paths for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

U.S Border Patrol Agent John Mendoza with the El Centro Sector says that many families continue to risk their lives by crossing through Jacumba.

“A 55-year-old woman who was traveling with them could not keep up the pace with the group… so the agents started the search for the woman,” he said.

Agents say they found the woman almost an hour later. She was found about three miles north of the border. They say she was distressed and was immediately given medical attention.

The El Centro Sector reports 55,000 apprehensions this fiscal year, about 14,000 of those apprehensions have taken place in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have a complete border update for the El Centro Sector on the Evening Edition at 10 p.m.