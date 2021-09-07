Fire department rescues person stuck 50 feet in the air

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) confirms crews rescued a landscaper stuck in a bucket truck at least 50 feet in the air in the 3700 block of W 15th St. Monday evening.

Firefighters say it began around 7:30 p.m. when dispatch learned of an individual whom had been trimming tall palm trees when the bucket stopped working and would not lower.

YFD Public Information Officer Michael H. Erfert reports the person did not suffer any injuries, but was stuck for almost two hours before rescue crews brought a 100 foot aerial ladder truck.

Before performing a high angle rescue, Officer Erfret reveals that parked cars had to first be cleared from the cul-de-sac to make room for the ladder truck.

According to a YFD report, firefighters hooked up safety harnesses to the landscaper in order to safely transfer him to the aerial ladder.

The cause of the mechanical failure was not known.