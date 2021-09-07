Border Patrol stops convicted sex offender from entering Calexico, catches another at checkpoint

Top Stories

Agents say perpetrators were caught in separate events

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KEYC) - The U.S. Border Patrol announces Tuesday the arrest of two undocumented individuals with prior convictions for a sexual offense.

Agents say the first incident happened at about 10:40 Friday morning when they came in contact with a 24-year-old Honduran national at the Indio Station.

After arresting and transporting the illegally-present man to the El Centro Sector Processing Center, Border Patrol learned he was convicted for oral copulation with a minor and is a registered sex offender whom had been previously ordered removed the U.S. by an immigration judge.

The second encounter happened when agent spotted a 32-year-old Mexican national illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. They caught him about 200 feet north of the border.

According to agents, the man's record reveals he was convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and is a registered sex offender whom had also been previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will process both undocumented individuals accordingly.

To date, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 40 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges since the start of the fiscal year (October 1, 2020).