BP: More than 2,500 migrants caught over Labor Day weekend

U.S. Border Patrol

Chief patrol agent believes border and national security are one in the same

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol announces Tuesday morning agents apprehended over 2,500 migrants, whom attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, throughout Labor Day weekend.

Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem says the Yuma Sector caught a group of 71 undocumented individuals early Monday morning.

According to him, border security is national security.

Caleb J. Fernández

