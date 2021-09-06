Skip to Content
UPDATE: Man jailed after gunfight with undercover cop

Perpetrator being released without bond on pretrial deemed "outrageous"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) confirms suspected shooter Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, is now back in jail after being released without bond.

Judicial reports show a Tucson City Court judge released Lee pretrial with no bond after the 26-year-old's arrest last month. Police Chief Chris Magnus called the whole situation "outrageous."

Court officials summoned Lee to hearing Friday reconsider the bond amount. A judge ordered him back into custody with a $75,000 bond.

Tucson officers say the suspect walked up to an undercover cop in an unmarked vehicle, allegedly shot at him and then ran off to avoid arrest.

Pima County prosecutors confirm Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm.

