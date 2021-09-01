Five missing after Navy helicopter crashes off California coast

Top Stories

Navy launches search and rescue operation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KEYC/AP) - U.S. Navy officials report five people are missing after one of the branch's helicopters crashed in the ocean off Southern California's coast.

The Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet confirms a MH-60S helicopter crashed about 60 nautical miles from the San Diego shore around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Navy personnel say a search and rescue operation has been launched, and crews are actively looking for the five individuals potentially lost at sea.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” shares a U.S. Navy representative.

Navy officials report one crewmember has been rescued.

According to aircraft personnel, the aircraft crashed while the it was “conducting routine flight operations." The U.S. Navy confirms that the helicopter was indeed assigned to the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, a maritime service aircraft carrier.

This is case is currently under investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage.