New health center breaks ground in Fortuna Foothills

Orcutt Winslow / YRMC

News 11's Cody Lee takes you to the site with a preview of YRMC's new all-in-one concept

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in the Fortuna Foothills area will soon have piece of mind knowing a healthcare facility is closer to home. Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has announced plans to open up a multifaceted complex with an emergency department and several other services.

YRMC says residents have voiced the desire for many years now. The goal is to bring a higher level of coordinated care to Foothills and East County residents.

In addition to the emergency room, the two-story facility will feature primary care doctors, an urgent care, retail pharmacy, laboratory, imaging and select medical and surgical specialty services.

Tonight on News 11 and KYMA.com - Cody Lee speaks with a doctor who is directly involved in designing the new facility. Hear why this expansion east will benefit even more Yuma County residents.

