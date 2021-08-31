Calexico parents want kids tested daily for COVID-19

Top Stories

Health officials reporty about 40 new cases of COVID in children ages five through 17 - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Children are back in the classrooms, and so is the threat of COVID-19. The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says, as of last week, there have been about 40 new cases of COVID in chidlren ages five through 17.

A concerned elementary school parent in Calexico started a petition to have students get tested daily for COVID-19 daily after an outbreak at her daughter's school.

The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) confirms there are cases of COVID in schools, however, they say contact tracing is doing its part in preventing further spread.

Susie Pena is a local parent collecting signatures says the school should do more to protect students.

"There should be a medical stand or something offering tests at the schools," she said.

The district says it addresses all concerned parents. As for Pena, she says she has six kids in school she constantly worries about.

