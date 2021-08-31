Arizona mother, two sons never came back from their camping trip

Police are searching multiple states for a mother and her two children

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Just over two weeks ago, Amy Harshbarger took her two young boys for a camping trip. No one has reportedly seen them since.

Harshbarger's family says she told neighbors on Friday, August 13, that she was on her way out of town.

"She does enjoy the outdoors. I know she and her boys have gone camping before; that's not unusual," shared Harshbarger's sister Jennifer Robinson.

According to Robinson, the most unusual part of it all is that nobody has heard from Harshbarger whatsoever.

Robinson continued, "We were shocked. We want to know what happened? Where they went? If there's any foul play?"

The Tempe Police Department publicly asks people to be on the lookout and report anything they may have seen. Officers allege that Harshbarger's 2004 silver Toyota Sequoia was possibly spotted in Alabama or Tennessee.

Robinson believes this is also a strange situation because it's simply unlike her sister.

"She loves them to death and, you know, is just a responsible mom trying to do the best for her boys as she can," expressed Robinson.

Not knowing where her sister and nephews are is the hardest part.

"We want to know if they are safe and just that they're okay -- and that we love them," finished Robinson.