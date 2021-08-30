Border Patrol rescues lost migrants, including one child

Top Stories

Teams encountered two groups at separate times

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol rescued six undocumented individuals lost in the Jacumba Mountains in two separate events Monday morning.

El Centro Sector agents say the first began at approximately 1:30 a.m. when they received word of four people whom were lost and without food.

Search-and-rescue crews immediately responded to the group's last known coordinates. The Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit and Mountain Disrupt Unit also responded to assist in the search.

About an hour later, agents found the four individuals almost a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

At around 5:30 a.m., the El Centro Sector Dispatch heard about a second group lost as well; except this time, it was a child and his/her alleged mother.

Not even a half hour later, crews found the mother and her 5-year-old child about 100 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents confirm they conducted welfare checks on all six of the individuals. Border Patrol then transported the undocumented people to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated and processed.