Taliban speaks on U.S. and Afghani evacuations

Exclusive interview with Taliban spokesman

KABUL, Afghanistan. (NBC) - On the ground, the airlift is intense. The U.S. Military says planes are leaving every 39 minutes.

With just five days to go in America's longest war, the Taliban is stressing. It's time for the U.S. and its allies to pack up and get out.

Transport planes and civilian aircraft have been brought in from around the world to evacuate, but there's a huge bottleneck at transit hubs.

At the U.S. base in Doha Qatar, thousands are crowded in holding areas. Temperatures well over 100 degrees a day.

Sara Frotan, the daughter of a translator, arrived in the U.S., after transiting through two American bases in Qatar and Germany.

"It was so hot there. I fainted four times in there and it was very scary. We everyone thought they were going to die. Then in germany. It was the exact opposite, it was very very cold, people didn't have blankets people were cold," Frotan said.

Back in Kabul, the taliban are helping speed up the process.. Today keeping crowds away from the airport, handing out food and water…

Many Afghans feel like they've been abandoned, especially women and girls, whom were oppressed when the Taliban ruled 20 years ago.

Now the Taliban promises to be different. Some worry they may be playing nice while the western world looks on.