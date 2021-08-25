Sen. Sinema tours San Luis port of entry

Top Stories

Comes amid push for bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D - Ariz.) paid a visit to the San Luis port of entry this week as a bipartisan infrastructure bill continues to make its way through Capitol Hill.

The lawmaker also received a briefing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the current situation that agents are facing along the southern border amid an ongoing influx of migrants.

Sinema - who also chairs the Senate Subcommittee on border management - said the infrastructure legislation addresses critical areas along the ports of entry to keep them safe and secure.

This also comes after a nearly $4 billion bill was passed by the Senate, which allocates funds toward improving border security across the U.S., including the Douglas and San Luis ports of entry.